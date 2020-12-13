Doha Bolstered by World-Class Partners for 2030 Asian Games Bid

Doha’s bid for the 2030 Asian Games has been boosted by support from world-leading international partners including: Qatar Airways, beIN, Qatar Foundation, Aspire Academy, and Ooredoo each of which have fully committed to help Doha 2030 deliver the most spectacular and engaging Asian Games.

The globally-recognised organizations bring decades of specialised, best-in-class experience and expertise to Doha 2030 and reinforce the certainty the bid is ready to offer Asia. As a result, Doha 2030 will be able to focus on providing a Games legacy that starts immediately and benefits all Asian National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

Qatar Foundation, which is home to some of the world’s leading educational institutes as well as world-class sporting facilities, will play a central role in ensuring that Doha 2030 pushes boundaries and focuses on bringing benefits to the Asian Olympic family.

Machaille Hassan Al Naimi, President of Community Development, Qatar Foundation, said: “Qatar Foundation and Doha 2030 share a commitment to providing opportunities for people within Qatar, across the region, and beyond to fulfil their potential, and a belief in the power of sport to empower, inspire, and unify.

“Our support for Doha 2030 – in the form of our knowledge, experience, infrastructure, and ethos as an organization – reflects Qatar Foundation’s role in driving innovation and fostering social development through sport and education. We are proud to play our part in Doha’s bid to host a 2030 Asian Games that celebrates Asia’s cultural diversity and leaves a true human and social legacy. Doha 2030 will also partner with Qatar Museums to highlight the importance of sport and culture and organise associated events and activations that showcase the culture and traditions of Asia.

The internationally-known Aspire Zone Foundation, has state-of-the-art sports venues and through Aspire Academy is dedicated to the development of youth athletes. It is also home to the world-leading sports medicine hospital Aspetar which provides specialised, best-in- class support for athletes. The Aspire Zone Foundation a tangible legacy product of the Doha 2006 Asian Games.

Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, CEO of Aspire Zone Foundation, said: “At Aspire Zone Foundation we have some of the best venues and sports training and medical facilities in the world and we are ready to partner with Doha 2030 to put these facilities to the benefit of Asia’s athletes. Our commitment to developing young athletes is fully aligned with Doha 2030’s ambition to help Asia’s NOCs prepare their strongest ever Asian Games teams. As part of the Doha 2030’s legacy program we hope to have the opportunity to welcome Asian NOCs and their teams to Aspire from next year onwards so we can provide them with the best environment to train ahead of the Asian Games 2030”.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said, “Qatar Airways will ensure all of Asia can easily travel to Doha 2030. The national carrier of the State of Qatar is committed to partnering with Doha 2030 to help deliver one of the most easily accessible Asian Games ever hosted. Prior to COVID-19, we connected more than 165 destinations via our award winning hub, Hamad International Airport. Every year we serve millions of tourists who come to visit Doha for its beautiful beach resorts, cultural attractions and world-class sports, business and leisure facilities. For 2030 we are ready to provide convenient and high-quality travel for the OCA family so they can experience the magic of an Asian Games in one of the world’s most welcoming cities.”

Yousef Al Obaidly, beIN media group CEO added: “Doha has vast experience in staging world-class international sports events to the highest standards and I have no doubt it would host an unforgettable Asian Games in 2030. At beIN we are fully prepared to share our expertise and help Doha 2030 provide an international platform that showcases Asia’s best athletes to a global audience.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar at leading telecommunications operator Ooredoo, said: “Ooredoo is excited by the prospect of working with Doha 2030 to deliver the most technologically advanced Asian Games in history. Given the heart of Doha 2030’s bid is the desire to connect Asia and bring the continent together through sport, Ooredoo is an ideal partner; we are committed to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle for all as part of our corporate social responsibility strategy. Ooredoo’s contribution will be the provision of high- quality, reliable and secure telecommunications so that athletes, fans and all of the OCA family can share in the joy of the Games.”