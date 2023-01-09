DP World Tour statement on Rasmus Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard has withdrawn from the Hero Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Club due to injury.

He has been replaced by Nicolai Højgaard in the Continental Europe team to compete from January 13-15.

