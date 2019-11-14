Dubai Fitness Challenge: Sports Lovers Get Ready for a Weekend Treat

Sports lovers in the UAE are in for a treat this weekend as the final weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 will host over 20 group sporting events. Taking place in various locations across the emirate, you can either get down and dirty at Tough Mudder or opt for a slow trot at the Beat Diabetes Walk. Fitness lovers can also check out the Emirates NBD Unity Run and the MEFIT Health and Fitness Summit.

Friday will also see curtains come down on Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championships at Dubai Club for People of Determination after nine days of intense competition with close to 1,500 athletes from 122 countries taking part.

The Tough Mudder is a global obstacle race and this year, participants in Dubai had four categories to choose from - the 5km Tough Mudder with 13-plus obstacles; 10km Tough Mudder Classic with 25-plus obstacles and the brand new 10km Tougher Mudder, which is a timed, competitive race that will offer prizes for the fastest times logged. There is also a fun 1.6km Mini Mudder for kids aged 5 to 13.

The annual Beat Diabetes Walk, which had attracted more than 20,000 enthusiastic participants last year, will be flagged off from Gate 3 of Zabeel Park at 8am on Friday.

The MEFIT Health and Fitness Summit, being held in Dubai for the 16th year, will see more than 1,500 fitness professionals and enthusiasts, and industry experts in attendance, in addition to more than 750 students from 36 schools attending the Teen Summit.

Elsewhere in the emirate, the Dubai ITF Junior Championships will reach its conclusion this weekend at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, while snow sports enthusiasts will be in action at Ski Dubai, competing for honors in the UAE National Ski and Snowboard Championships on Friday and Saturday.

Action will continue in the GEMS Football Cup, with matches being played across the weekend at the GEMS Wellington Academy in Al Khail. The Hamdan Sports Complex will host the "Every Girl Can Swim" meet on Friday, while the TIME Oak Hotel and Suites will be venue of a unique "Waiters Race".

On Saturday, the X3 Junior Triathlon takes place at Kite Beach, while La Mer South Beach will host La Mer Open Water Swim, the M1 Run will take place at Media One Hotel and the Dubai-leg of the ADIB Future Champions Football League will kick-off at Dubai Sports City.

The 60ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race Heat 1 will take place on the same day, and so will the Youth Football League at Rashid School for Boys and Spirit of Wipro Run at Al Mamzar Park.