Dubai Run 30x30: All You Need to Know

Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is set to make history this Friday, November 8, as Dubai Run 30x30 on Sheikh Zayed Road turns a section of the magnificent 14-lane highway into a running track for residents and visitors. The free-to-attend event will see runners set off along Sheikh Zayed Road before passing a number of the city's iconic buildings on both the 5km or 10km routes.



The 5km fun run is open to all ages, abilities and fitness levels, while the timed 10km run is for running enthusiasts 18 years of age or older who can complete the route in 80 minutes or less.



Both routes commence at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), taking all participants along a 2.5km stretch of Sheikh Zayed Road. The 10km run will then see runners make a turn towards Financial Centre Road and along Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard past some of the city's most iconic buildings, before participants head back to the finish line at DWTC along Happiness Street.



The 5km fun run takes participants down a similar route on Sheikh Zayed Road, before heading through the high-rise buildings of DIFC, making a hairpin turn straight to the stunning Emirates Towers and back down Happiness street to the finish line at DWTC.



All participants must register online and can start collecting their race kits from Tuesday, November 5 at Dubai World Trade Centre at the following timings on Tuesday from 4pm to 10pm, Wednesday from 9pm to 11:59pm, and Thursday from 9am to 10pm, and selected Sun & Sand Sports from Wednesday, November 6.



On race day, free parking will be open at DWTC from 5am, and participants are requested to be ready on the track with their race number visible by 6.15am for the 10km race, and 6.30am for the 5km fun run. The 10km run will start at 6.30am, followed by the 5km fun run at 6:45am. Latecomers will not be allowed to take part in the race.



There will also be an exciting range of prizes with a total value of over Dh200,000 to be given away on the day. Prizes will be given for the overall top three male and three female finishers of the 10km run, and spot prizes awarded throughout the morning.

Metro to run from 4.30am

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced Metro timings for the upcoming Dubai Run 30x30 on Friday, November 8.

"To ensure the arrival of participants to the #DubaiRUN race, we changed the operating hours of #DubaiMetro on Friday, November 8, 2019, with the first trip starting at 4.30am. You can reach the start line from the World Trade Centre Metro Station," the RTA tweeted.

To ensure the arrival of participants to the #DubaiRUN race, we changed the operating hours of #DubaiMetro on Friday, November 8, 2019, with the first trip starting at 4:30 am. You can reach the start line from the World Trade Centre Metro Station. #DubaiFitnessChallenge pic.twitter.com/8ayo2cINkL - RTA (@rta_dubai) November 6, 2019

To organise the #DubaiRUN, there will be some road closures on Friday, November 8. Kindly check the timings and locations of the closures and the alternative roads you can take for your journeys. #DubaiFitnessChallnege @DXBFitChallenge @DubaiPoliceHQ @DXBMediaOffice pic.twitter.com/fwjuLlhR0m - RTA (@rta_dubai) November 6, 2019

Parking and facilities:

Limited free parking will be available at the venue and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

. Parking is available from 5:00am at Dubai World Trade Centre.

. All parking facilities in DWTC will be closed off by 6:00am for course set-up.

. It is highly advised to come by public transportation such as Careem, Uber or Taxi and be dropped off by Zabeel Gate on 2nd Zabeel Street.

. Alternative parking can be found across Sheikh Zayed Road opposite to DWTC. Use the DWTC metro station bridge to arrive at the venue.

. Alternative parking facilities include Emirates Towers, DIFC or Index Tower which will be available until 6:00am

. Exit from the parking will be limited until 9:00am.

. There will be bicycle racks available in One Central building.

. Participants are encouraged to come with necessities only as there will be no space allocated for bags or lockers available onsite.

. Toilets and prayer rooms are available at DWTC.

Water and medical:

. Water will be provided by MonViso free of charge to all registered participants.

. Light snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase. Some dining outlets at DWTC and One Central will be open following the run.

. There will be water and medical stations at regular intervals along both routes.

. Toilet facilities will be available along both routes.???

Prizes:

. All participants are eligible to win exciting prizes worth over Dh200,000 thanks to Emirates Airline, Fitbit and more.

. Prizes will be given for the overall top 3 male and 3 female finishers of the 10km run

. There will be spot prizes awarded throughout the morning