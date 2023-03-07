Dugarry: Neymar's injury a blessing in disguise for PSG

ALBAWABA - France legend Christophe Dugarry believes that Paris Saint-Germain will benefit from Neymar's recent injury.

PSG announced on Monday that the Brazilian star will be out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

However, the 1998 World Cup winner is not too concerned, as he thinks that this absence could help PSG ahead of facing Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Dugarry told RMC Sport as quoted by Tribal football: "I'm glad for PSG that Neymar is injured. I believe it's an amazing stroke of luck for Christophe Galtier.

"This team is way more balanced with a five-man defense, three midfielders and a [Lionel] Messi/[Kylian] Mbappé duo."