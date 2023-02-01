EFL Cup: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest probable lineups

Manchester United will likely seal qualification to the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) final when they host Nottingham Forest in the second leg on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils won the first leg 3-0 at the City Ground Stadium last week.

Match date: Wednesday, 1 February

Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)

Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest predicted lineups

Man Utd Xl (4-2-3-1):

Head coach: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Wout Weghorst

Nottingham Forest Xl (4-3-1-2):

Head coach: Steve Cooper

Wayne Hennessey; Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi; Orel Mangala, Danilo, Remo Freuler; Gustavo Scarpa; Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis