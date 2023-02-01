  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. EFL Cup: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest probable lineups

EFL Cup: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest probable lineups

Published February 1st, 2023 - 11:00 GMT
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 28, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 28, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Manchester United will likely seal qualification to the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) final when they host Nottingham Forest in the second leg on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils won the first leg 3-0 at the City Ground Stadium last week.

Match date: Wednesday, 1 February
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest predicted lineups

  • Man Utd Xl (4-2-3-1):

Head coach: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Wout Weghorst

  • Nottingham Forest Xl (4-3-1-2):

Head coach: Steve Cooper

Wayne Hennessey; Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi; Orel Mangala, Danilo, Remo Freuler; Gustavo Scarpa; Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis

Tags:Manchester UnitedNottingham ForestCarabao CupEFL Cup

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...