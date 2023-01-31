  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. EFL Cup: Newcastle vs Southampton probable lineups

EFL Cup: Newcastle vs Southampton probable lineups

Published January 31st, 2023 - 01:15 GMT
Southampton's Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (R) jumps to punch the ball away whilst making a save during the English League Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on January 24, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
Southampton's Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (R) jumps to punch the ball away whilst making a save during the English League Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on January 24, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

Having won their first leg in the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 1-0, Newcastle United will be looking to seal qualification to the final when they welcome Southampton to St James' Park on Tuesday's second leg.

Match date: Tuesday, 31 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: St James' Park

Newcastle vs Southampton predicted lineups

  • Newcastle Xl (4-3-3):

Manager: Eddie Howe.

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Joelinton

  • Southampton Xl (4-2-3-1):

Manager: Nathan Jones

Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Duje Caleta-Car, Mohammed Salisu; Carlos Alcaraz, Ibrahima Diallo; Samuel Edozie, James Ward-Prowse, Mislav Orsic; Sekou Mara

Tags:Newcastle UnitedSouthampton FCEFL CupCarabao Cup

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...