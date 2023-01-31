EFL Cup: Newcastle vs Southampton probable lineups

Having won their first leg in the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 1-0, Newcastle United will be looking to seal qualification to the final when they welcome Southampton to St James' Park on Tuesday's second leg.
Match date: Tuesday, 31 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: St James' Park
Newcastle vs Southampton predicted lineups
- Newcastle Xl (4-3-3):
Manager: Eddie Howe.
Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Joelinton
- Southampton Xl (4-2-3-1):
Manager: Nathan Jones
Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Duje Caleta-Car, Mohammed Salisu; Carlos Alcaraz, Ibrahima Diallo; Samuel Edozie, James Ward-Prowse, Mislav Orsic; Sekou Mara
