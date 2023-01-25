EFL Cup: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United predicted lineups

Nottingham Forest are set to host Manchester United in the first leg of their EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) semi-final at the City Ground on Wednesday.
Match date: Wednesday, 25 January
Kick-off: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: City Ground Stadium
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United probable lineups
- Nottingham Forest Xl (4-3-1-2):
Coach: Steve Cooper
Wayne Hennessey; Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi; Orel Mangala, Danilo, Remo Freuler; Gustavo Scarpa; Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White
- Man Utd Xl (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Erik ten Hag
David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)