EFL Cup: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United predicted lineups

Published January 25th, 2023 - 10:56 GMT
Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Nottingham Forest are set to host Manchester United in the first leg of their EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) semi-final at the City Ground on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, 25 January
Kick-off: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: City Ground Stadium

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United probable lineups

  • Nottingham Forest Xl (4-3-1-2):

Coach: Steve Cooper

Wayne Hennessey; Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi; Orel Mangala, Danilo, Remo Freuler; Gustavo Scarpa; Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White

  • Man Utd Xl (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst

