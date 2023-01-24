EFL Cup: Southampton vs Newcastle predicted lineups

Newcastle United will be hoping to get a positive result when they face Southampton in the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) semi-final first leg at St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
Match date: Tuesday, 24 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Saint Mary's Stadium
Southampton vs Newcastle probable lineups
- Southampton Xl (4-2-3-1)
Coach: Nathan Jones
Gavin Bazunu; Lyanco, Duje Caleta-Car, Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters; Romeo Lavia, Ibrahima Diallo; Samuel Edozie, James Ward-Prowse, Moussa Djenepo; Sekou Mara
- Newcastle United Xl (4-3-3):
Coach: Eddie Howe
Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin
