  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. EFL Cup: Southampton vs Newcastle predicted lineups

EFL Cup: Southampton vs Newcastle predicted lineups

Published January 24th, 2023 - 01:23 GMT
Newcastle United's Swiss defender Fabian Schar (L) and Newcastle United's Dutch defender Sven Botman react after a Fulham penalty was disallowed during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north-east England on January 15, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Newcastle United's Swiss defender Fabian Schar (L) and Newcastle United's Dutch defender Sven Botman react after a Fulham penalty was disallowed during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north-east England on January 15, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Newcastle United will be hoping to get a positive result when they face Southampton in the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) semi-final first leg at St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

Match date: Tuesday, 24 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Saint Mary's Stadium

Southampton vs Newcastle probable lineups

  • Southampton Xl (4-2-3-1)

Coach: Nathan Jones

Gavin Bazunu; Lyanco, Duje Caleta-Car, Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters; Romeo Lavia, Ibrahima Diallo; Samuel Edozie, James Ward-Prowse, Moussa Djenepo; Sekou Mara

  • Newcastle United Xl (4-3-3):

Coach: Eddie Howe

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin

Tags:Newcastle UnitedEFL CupCarabao Cup

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...