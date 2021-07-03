Egypt Leave Out Liverpool Star Salah from Squad for Tokyo Olympics

Egypt has left out Liverpool star Mohamed Salah from their squad for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Egypt head coach Shawky Gharib dropped the player from his squad after Liverpool declined to release him for the Tokyo Olympics, reported Goal.com.

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny will also not play the Tokyo Olympics after not being named in the Egypt squad.

Liverpool refused to release Salah for the Olympics

Liverpool was reluctant to release their star for the Tokyo Games as it is not a part of the FIFA calendar.

Egypt Football Association president Ahmed Megahed had said last month that the Liverpool star would find a way to be at the Olympics, but it seems his team has won the entire situation.

Tokyo Olympics football competition begins on July 22 and it will conclude on August 7. This is just seven days ahead of the scheduled start of the Premier League 2021-22 season.

Salah would have missed Liverpool's entire pre-season schedule if he had been in the Egypt Olympics squad and he could have been a doubt for the Reds' opening three fixtures against Norwich City, Burnley and Chelsea.

Liverpool will likely be without Salah in January for the Africa Cup of Nations.