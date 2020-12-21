Egyptian Makes History Winning World Bodybuilding Crown

An Egyptian man has become the first non-Westerner to win the Mr. Olympia international bodybuilding contest held in the US.

A report by the English news website Ahram said Ramy “Big Ramy” Elssbiay won the 2020 bodybuilding competition that took place in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Big Ramy distinguished himself as the first bodybuilder from the Middle East to win the title, and the first non-American since British champion Dorian Yates in 1997.

In winning the gold medal of the IFBB professional bodybuilding competition, the 36-year-old Egyptian was awarded a check for $400,000.

“I wanna thank all the bodybuilding fans in the world for the love and support,” Big Ramy wrote on his Instagram account after the trophy ceremony.

“I had many setbacks this year with a show canceled due to corona, and a positive test, I also lost my main supplement sponsor earlier this year but all that mattered is I kept working hard for that dream to make my fans happy, LOVE YOU ALL,” the Egyptian star wrote.