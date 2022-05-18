Eintracht Frankfurt Beat Rangers on Penalties to Win Europa League

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 5-4 on penalties to win the Europa League after Wednesday's final in Seville finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Colombian striker Rafael Borre scored the winning penalty for Frankfurt in the shoot-out after Rangers' Aaron Ramsey had earlier seen his kick saved by Kevin Trapp.

Borre had cancelled out Joe Aribo's opener in normal time and no more goals were added in the extra period before Eintracht won their first European trophy since the 1980 UEFA Cup.

AFP