Eintracht Frankfurt Beat Rangers on Penalties to Win Europa League

Published May 18th, 2022 - 10:03 GMT
Frankfurt players celebrate after winning the UEFA Europa League final football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on May 18, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
Frankfurt players celebrate after winning the UEFA Europa League final football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on May 18, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 5-4 on penalties to win the Europa League after Wednesday's final in Seville finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Colombian striker Rafael Borre scored the winning penalty for Frankfurt in the shoot-out after Rangers' Aaron Ramsey had earlier seen his kick saved by Kevin Trapp.

Borre had cancelled out Joe Aribo's opener in normal time and no more goals were added in the extra period before Eintracht won their first European trophy since the 1980 UEFA Cup.

AFP

UEFA Europa LeagueEintracht FrankfurtRangers FC

