Stephan El Shaarawy is close to re-joining Roma - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The 28-year-old spent three years at Stadio Olimpico before completing a switch to Shanghai Shenhua in 2019, but now looks set to retrace his steps.

El Shaarawy will complete a medical with Roma in the coming days and an official announcement is expected before the January transfer window closes.