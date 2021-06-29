Euro 2020: Favorites France Knocked Out After Losing to Switzerland

France on Monday (local time) was knocked out of the ongoing Euro 2020 at the Arena National Stadium in Bucharest.

France suffered a defeat on penalties at the hands of Switzerland in the round of 16 match and as a result, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners were knocked out of the ongoing competition.

Switzerland defeated France 5-4 on penalties and as a result, the side will now lock horns against Spain in the quarterfinals.

The normal 90 minutes action finished at 3-3 and as a result, the match progressed to extra time. No team was able to break the deadlock in extra time and hence the match progressed to a penalty shootout.

For France, Karim Benzema scored a brace while Paul Pogba also registered one goal. On the other hand, Haris Seferovic scored two goals for Switzerland while Mario Gavranovic registered one goal.

Pogba's goal in the second half gave France a 3-2 lead and it looked like Didier Deschamps' side would go on to win the match, but Gavranovic registered the goal in the dying minutes of the match, and as a result, the match progressed into extra time and then a penalty shootout.

Switzerland managed to triumph over France in penalties and now they would be seen in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals.