Euro 2020: List of Big Clashes in Round of 16

The group stages of Euro 2020 is over and 16 of the 24 teams are now through to the knock-out phase of the tournament which begins from June 26. The top two teams from each of the 6 groups qualified for the knock-out stages along with 4 best third placed teams.

There were some high voltage clashes in the group stages, especially in the 'group of death' which was Group F, which clubbed defending champs Portugal with reigning world champions France, the formidable Germany and the tough Hungary.

There were some delightful performances from teams like Italy, Netherlands and Belgium and some great fightbacks from the likes of Denmark, Croatia and Spain.

The 16 teams have now entered the business end of the tournament where a defeat will end their campaign. It also marks the beginning of tournament football, where teams will have to show perseverance and endurance in case a match is not decided in 90 minutes.

Here is a look at the 8 high voltage Round of 16 clashes and the schedule of the quarter-finals and semi-finals

Euro 2020 Round of 16 schedule

June 26, Saturday

Match 1 - Wales vs Denmark (Amsterdam)

June 27, Sunday

Match 2 - Italy vs Austria (London)

Match 3- Netherlands vs Czech Republic (Budapest)

June 28, Monday

Match 4 - Belgium vs Portugal (Seville)

Match 5 - Croatia vs Spain (Copenhagen)

June 29, Tuesday

Match 6 - France vs Switzerland (Bucharest)

Match 7 - England vs Germany (London)

June 30, Wednesday

Match 8 - Sweden vs Ukraine (Glasgow)

Quarterfinals

July 2, Friday

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (St Petersburg)

July 3, Saturday

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (Munich)

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (Baku)

July 4, Sunday

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (Rome)

Semifinals

July 7, Wednesday

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (London)

July 8, Thursday