Europa League: Barcelona vs Man Utd predicted lineups

Barcelona play host to Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League playoff at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on Thursday night.
Match date: Thursday, 16 February
Kick-off: 17:45 (GMT)
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou Stadium
Barcelona vs Manchester United probable lineups
- Barca Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Xavi Hernandez
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Frank Kessie; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi
- Manchester United Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Erik ten Hag
David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)