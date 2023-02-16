  1. Home
  3. Europa League: Barcelona vs Man Utd predicted lineups

Published February 16th, 2023 - 10:59 GMT
Barcelona play host to Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League playoff at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on Thursday night.
Match date: Thursday, 16 February
Kick-off: 17:45 (GMT)
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou Stadium

Barcelona vs Manchester United probable lineups

  • Barca Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Frank Kessie; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi

  • Manchester United Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst

