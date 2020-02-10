Excitement in Qatar Ahead of CAF Super Cup

The excitement is building across Qatar ahead of the CAF Super Cup between Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Zamalek SC, which will kick off at 7pm on Friday at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

The trophy tour ahead of the showpiece match got underway last week at Al Bidda Tower, home of the Qatar Football Association (QFA), Qatar Stars League and Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC). Over the weekend, the trophy visited Qatar Sports Club and Doha Festival City, among other locations.

More than 11,000 tickets have already been sold for the game, which is one of the biggest matches in African club football. Tickets priced in two categories (QR50 for Category 1 and QR20 for Category 2) are still available to buy from the QFA website.

This is the second time the CAF Super Cup will take place in Doha following an agreement between the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the QFA. The match will also take place in the Qatari capital in 2021 and 2022.

ES Tunis will be playing competitive football in Doha for the fourth time in the last year. They finished as runners-up in last season’s CAF Super Cup following a narrow defeat to Morocco’s Raja Casablanca, before winning the Tunisian Super Cup thanks to a 2-1 victory over Club Athlétique Bizertin. In December, ES Tunis finished fifth in the FIFA Club World Cup after beating Qatari side Al Sadd at Khalifa International Stadium.

ES Tunis are aiming to win the CAF Super Cup for the second time in their history after previously winning the event in 1995. Zamalek, meanwhile, are aiming to lift the trophy for the fourth time after previous victories in 1994, 1997 and 2003.

Commenting on the match, Khalid al-Naama, Communications Director for the CAF Super Cup Local Organising Committee, said: “Qatar’s football family is delighted to once again welcome the very best teams from African to Doha to compete for this prestigious trophy.

“Last season’s edition was a huge success and the match proved to be exciting, exhilarating and enthralling. I have no doubt that this year’s installment will be no different.

“We look forward to welcoming fans of both sides, along with football enthusiasts from across Qatar, to Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on 14 February.”