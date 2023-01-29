FA Cup: Brighton vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion host Liverpool at the Amex Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.
Match date: Sunday, 29 January
Kick-off: 13:30 (GMT)
Venue: Amex Stadium
Brighton vs Liverpool probable lineups
- Brighton Xl (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Roberto De Zerbi
Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan; Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross; Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson
- Liverpool Xl (4-3-3):
Coach: Jurgen Klopp
Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)