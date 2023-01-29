FA Cup: Brighton vs Liverpool predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published January 29th, 2023 - 11:03 GMT
Liverpool's English midfielder Harvey Elliott (rear C) celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the FA Cup third round football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on January 17, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Liverpool's English midfielder Harvey Elliott (rear C) celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the FA Cup third round football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on January 17, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Brighton & Hove Albion host Liverpool at the Amex Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, 29 January
Kick-off: 13:30 (GMT)
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton vs Liverpool probable lineups

  • Brighton Xl (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Roberto De Zerbi

Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan; Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross; Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson

  • Liverpool Xl (4-3-3):

Coach: Jurgen Klopp

Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo

