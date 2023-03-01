FA Cup: Manchester United vs West Ham predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Manchester United will be determined to advance further in the FA Cup when they host West Ham United at Old Trafford in the fifth round on Wednesday night.
Match date: Wednesday, March 1
Kick-off time: 19:45 (GMT)
Venue: Old Trafford Stadium
Manchester United vs West Ham probable lineups
- Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Erik ten Hag
Tom Heaton; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Marcel Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst
- West Ham possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: David Moyes
Alphonse Areola; Ben Johnson, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Lucas Paqueta; Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen
