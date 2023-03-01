FA Cup: Manchester United vs West Ham predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published March 1st, 2023 - 11:51 GMT
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (3R) and Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire (C) celebrate with the trophy after their victory in the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 26, 2023. Manchester United clinched their first major trophy for six years with a ruthless 2-0 win against Newcastle in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Manchester United will be determined to advance further in the FA Cup when they host West Ham United at Old Trafford in the fifth round on Wednesday night.

Match date: Wednesday, March 1
Kick-off time: 19:45 (GMT)
Venue: Old Trafford Stadium

Manchester United vs West Ham probable lineups

  • Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Erik ten Hag

Tom Heaton; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Marcel Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst

  • West Ham possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: David Moyes

Alphonse Areola; Ben Johnson, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Lucas Paqueta; Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen

