FA Cup: Manchester United vs West Ham predicted lineups

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (3R) and Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire (C) celebrate with the trophy after their victory in the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 26, 2023. Manchester United clinched their first major trophy for six years with a ruthless 2-0 win against Newcastle in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)