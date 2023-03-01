FA Cup: Sheffield United vs Tottenham predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published March 1st, 2023 - 12:46 GMT
Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Oliver Skipp (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on February 26, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Tottenham Hotspur travel to face Championship side Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, March 1
Kick-off time: 19:55 (GMT)
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United vs Tottenham probable lineups

  • Sheffield United possible Xl (3-5-2)

Head coach: Paul Heckingbottom

Adam Davies; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Max Lowe; Iliman Ndiaye, Oliver McBurnie

  • Spurs possible Xl (3-4-2-1)

Head coach: Antonio Conte

Fraser Forster; Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet; Pedro Porro, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ivan Perisic; Arnaut Danjuma, Heung-min Son; Harry Kane

