FA Cup: Sheffield United vs Tottenham predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Tottenham Hotspur travel to face Championship side Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.
Match date: Wednesday, March 1
Kick-off time: 19:55 (GMT)
Venue: Bramall Lane
Sheffield United vs Tottenham probable lineups
- Sheffield United possible Xl (3-5-2)
Head coach: Paul Heckingbottom
Adam Davies; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Max Lowe; Iliman Ndiaye, Oliver McBurnie
- Spurs possible Xl (3-4-2-1)
Head coach: Antonio Conte
Fraser Forster; Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet; Pedro Porro, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ivan Perisic; Arnaut Danjuma, Heung-min Son; Harry Kane
