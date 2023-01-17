FA Cup: Wolverhampton vs Liverpool predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published January 17th, 2023 - 12:13 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah plays a pass during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Liverpool at Gtech Community Stadium in London on January 2, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah plays a pass during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Liverpool at Gtech Community Stadium in London on January 2, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Liverpool hope to advance in the FA Cup when they travel to Molineux to meet Wolverhampton in their third-round replay on Tuesday.

Match date: Tuesday, 17 January
Kick-off: 19:45 (GMT)
Venue: Molineux Stadium

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-3-3):

Coach: Julen Lopetegui

Matija  Sarkic; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Toti, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Joe Hodge, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Hee-chan Hwang

  • Liverpool (4-3-3):

Coach: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Naby Keita, Fabinho, Harvet Elliott; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Fabio Carvalho

