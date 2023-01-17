FA Cup: Wolverhampton vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Liverpool hope to advance in the FA Cup when they travel to Molineux to meet Wolverhampton in their third-round replay on Tuesday.
Match date: Tuesday, 17 January
Kick-off: 19:45 (GMT)
Venue: Molineux Stadium
- Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-3-3):
Coach: Julen Lopetegui
Matija Sarkic; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Toti, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Joe Hodge, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Hee-chan Hwang
- Liverpool (4-3-3):
Coach: Jurgen Klopp
Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Naby Keita, Fabinho, Harvet Elliott; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Fabio Carvalho
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)