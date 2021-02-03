Federer Confirmed for 2021 Qatar ExxonMobil Open

The Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF) has today confirmed that Swiss sensation and 20 Grand Slam titles winner Roger Federer would headline this year''s Qatar ExxonMobil Open to be held from March 8 to 13 at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex, the home of tennis, in Doha.

The Swiss maestro, who will be starting his 2021 season in Qatar after opting out of this year''s Australian Open, is a three-time former champion in Doha, triumphing in 2005, 2006 and 2011 - where he beat Russia''s Nikolay Davydenko in straight sets.

His last appearance was at the 2012 tournament where he withdrew ahead of his semifinal with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga due to a back injury.