Fenway Sports Group has no plans to sell Liverpool

Published February 20th, 2023 - 05:54 GMT
Liverpool's Dutch striker Cody Gakpo (C) celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has no intention of selling Liverpool as the current club owners seek fresh investment.

The Reds' owner John Henry insisted that the FSG are not planning to sell the Premier League giants for the time being.

Henry told the Boston Sports Journal: "Are we selling LFC? No. Are we talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?"

It was believed that FSG were willing to sell the club in November 2022, but Henry has now made it clear that there is no chance of a sale.

Liverpool are set to take on Real Madrid at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

