Fenway Sports Group has no plans to sell Liverpool

ALBAWABA - Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has no intention of selling Liverpool as the current club owners seek fresh investment.

The Reds' owner John Henry insisted that the FSG are not planning to sell the Premier League giants for the time being.

Henry told the Boston Sports Journal: "Are we selling LFC? No. Are we talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?"

It was believed that FSG were willing to sell the club in November 2022, but Henry has now made it clear that there is no chance of a sale.

