FIFA Announce Ticket Prices for Club World Cup Matches in Qatar

FIFA has officially announced ticket prices for the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 from February 4-11.

The tournament will join Qatar’s al-Duhail, Egypt’s Al-Ahly, Germany’s Bayern Munich, South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai, Mexcio’s Tigres Unal and the Libertadores Cup champion to be decided on January 30.

In a statement, FIFA said that fans have an exclusive opportunity to secure match tickets on FIFA.com/tickets by using a Visa card until 12:00 AST/10:00 CET on January 21. Visa, the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, is the preferred payment method for fan ticket purchases of the event.

“A range of affordable tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with prices ranging from QAR 10 for a category 3 ticket for the first five matches up to QAR 300 for a category 1 ticket for the final,” the statement said.

And a last-minute sales phase will give fans a final chance to purchase any remaining tickets place following the exclusive Visa Presale, the website added.

FIFA said that Qatar, as host country, will provide all required safeguards to protect the health of everyone involved in the competition in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, only residents with QIDs, Gulf Cooperation Council citizens and those with exceptional entry permits (EEPs) can enter the country, subject to State of Qatar visa and entry protocols, the statement said.

Attendees will be required to present either a negative COVID-19 antigen test, a positive COVID-19 antibodies test or record of a full vaccination, the statement reads.

The statement assured that in all stadiums and surrounding precincts, attendees must wear a mask, adhere to social distancing, undergo a temperature check on arrival and show the status of their Ehteraz track and trace application. Clinics will be set up within each tournament venue to treat anyone who displays COVID-19 symptoms.

The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 will see the world’s top teams come together to compete for the most prestigious honor in global club football, it added.