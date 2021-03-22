FIFA Chief Infantino Hopeful of Seeing Full Stadiums During 2022 WC

FIFA President Gianni Infantino believes that the 2022 Qatar World Cup would be the best-ever and he also said that Qatar has the capability in batting Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the best possible tournament.

Earlier this year, Qatar had hosted the Club World Cup with a 30 per cent crowd in attendance. Infantino also said that FIFA is in constant touch with the Qatar government to hold the World Cup safely.

"We will see the best World Cup ever in November, December 2022 in Qatar. The best World Cup ever means a World Cup with full stadiums. I am 100 per cent sure about that," Goal.com quoted Infantino as saying.

"I'm 100 per cent sure about that because we have already witnessed in one of the most difficult periods, how we could organize the Club World Cup in Qatar with 30 per cent occupancy of stadiums in a healthy and safe environment," he added.

Infantino also believes that the world might see the end of the Covid-19 pandemic before the 2022 World Cup.

"Looking forward, even more so, the vaccination has just started around the world. I was told around a week ago that there are around two and a half billion vaccines available. Now we are around seven or eight billion people in the world. Maybe not everyone wants to be vaccinated but hopefully, we understand that the vaccines are quite efficient to over 95 per cent. So it is a question of a few months until everyone will have the opportunity to get vaccinated and we get rid of this Covid once and hopefully for all," said Infantino.

2022 FIFA World Cup will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. This will be the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.