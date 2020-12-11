FIFA Reveals Nominees for 2020 World 11 Shortlist

FIFA on Thursday revealed 55 most voted players named by their fellow professional footballers for the team of the year.Previous season's Champions League winners Bayern Munich have the most number of voted players to join the shortlist as a total of their 11 players appeared for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11.

FIFA and FIFPRO (International Federation of Professional Footballers) will announce men's and women's team of the 2019-2020 season on Dec. 17.

The shortlist of 55 players for 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), David de Gea (Manchester United), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Moraes Ederson (Manchester City), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/Liverpool), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich/Barcelona), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Son Heung-min (Tottenham)​​​​​​​