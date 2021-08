Arab Medal Tally at the Tokyo Olympics

Arab athletes finished the Tokyo Olympics with their best ever medal tally as the Summer Games came to an end on Sunday.

Arab competitors claimed 18 medals in total; five gold, five silver and eight bronze outperforming their 14 medal tally in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Arab medals at the Tokyo Olympics

Gold: Ahmed Hafnaoui (Tunisia) Men's 400m Freestyle.

Gold: Fares Ibrahim Elbakh (Qatar) Men’s 96kg Weightlifting.

Gold: Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar) Men's High Jump.

Gold: Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) Men's 3000m Steeplechase.

Gold Feryal Abdelaziz (Egypt) Women's Karate Kumite +61kg.

Feryal Abdelazizi wins gold for Egypt at Tokyo Olympics (Photo: AFP)



Silver: Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi (Tunisia) Men's Taekwondo -58kg.

Silver: Saleh Al-Sharabaty (Jordan) Men's Taekwondo 80kg.

Silver: Tarek Hamedi (Saudi Arabia) Men's Karate Kumite +75kg.

Silver: Kalkidan Gezahegne (Bahrain) Women's 10000 metres.

Silver: Ahmed Elgendy (Egypt) Men's Modern Pentathlon.

Bronze: Abdullah Al-Rashidi (Kuwait) Men's Skeet Shooting.

Bronze: Seif Essa (Egypt) Men's Taekwondo 80kg.

Bronze: Hedaya Malak (Egypt) Women's Taekwondo 67kg.

Bronze: Man Asaad (Syria) Men's +109kg Weightlifting.

Bronze: Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed (Egypt) Men's Greco-Roman 67kg.

Bronze: Abdel Rahman Almasatfa (Jordan) Men's Karate Kumite 67kg.

Bronze: Giana Lotfy (Egypt) Women's Karate Kumite 61kg.

Bronze: Qatar beach volleyball team.