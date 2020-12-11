Final Round of Qatar National Baja at Sealine Tomorrow

The fifth and final round of the Qatar National Baja will be held tomorrow at the Sealine area. The second day of the installation of navigation kits for the motorcycle category was done yesterday at the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation headquarters.

The previous rounds were held in Dukhan. Today, the vehicles will undergo scrutiny before a briefing is held for the participants.

The popular off-road event will be held with all the preventive measures put in place by the QMMF and safety protocols – as per the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) – are being strictly followed.

In the fourth round held in November, Khalid al-Mohannadi and Sebastien Delaunay (Polaris) had won the T3 category for cars. Ahmed Allouh and Tamer al-Hijazeen came second in a Canam while Ahmed al-Kuwari and Dennis Nikitopoulus, in a Yamaha YXZ 1000R, were third.

The T1 category was won by Mohamed al-Meer and Alexey Kuzmich (Chevrolet Buggy), with the pair of Rashid al-Muhannadi and Mubarak al-Khelaifi coming second.

In the bikes category, William Magnat had won Class 1, with Ali al-Badi taking the Class 2 and Emiel Stuckens triumphed in Class 3.