Former Iranian Footballer Ali Ansarian Dies of Covid-19

Former Iranian football player Ali Ansarian has passed away at the age of 43 after days of battling with coronavirus infection.

A professional league player and Iran national team defender, Ansarian succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Wednesday.

He had been admitted to hospital and placed in intensive care unit (ICU), where he underwent oxygen therapy, after his health condition deteriorated due to coronavirus infection.

Ansarian played for several Iranian football clubs, including the prestigious clubs of Persepolis and Esteghlal.

He also had call-ups to the national team between 1998 and 2007.

He is the second former Iranian footballer to pass away due to coronavirus infection over the past week.

Mehrdad Minavand, former Iran national team and Persepolis midfielder, also died of coronavirus infection last Wednesday at the age of 45.