Formula E Partnership with Saudi Arabia Very Strong, Built on Common Goals — CEO

Saudi Arabia’s partnership with Formula E is very strong, and based on trust, mutual respect and common goals, said CEO Jamie Reigle on Thursday.

“The relationship that we have is what made us return to the Kingdom this year to hold the Formula E championship in Diriyah, and elsewhere in the coming years,” he said in an interview with Saudi Press Agency.

Reigle said the drivers are very much in tune with the Diriyah race circuit and want to race there again, which “shows the success of Formula E’s strategic relationship with the Kingdom.”

Diriyah is set to host the 2021 E-Prix on Feb. 26 and 27, which will also double up as the championship’s first night race.

Reigle said he was optimistic about the tournament’s success, in light of the great support it receives from the Saudi government and the previous success it has achieved in similar editions.

He also said this year’s championship is distinguished in that it is being held at night, and in spite of the coronavirus pandemic which was taken into account, and strict precautionary measures have been put in place, in accordance with the Kingdom’s health protocol.

“We work under harsh conditions around the world regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and from a sports perspective, we believe that sport can inspire and bring hope to people and may show a way to return to normal life.

“But on the other hand, we are working in a very difficult context and we have to adhere to the protocols and procedures approved by the Kingdom’s government to make the tournament a success, as first and foremost, is protecting the health and safety of all participants,” Reigle said.

This weekend’s races will be the third time that the E-Prix is being held in Diriyah, an ancient UNESCO World Heritage site.

“It is clear that Diriyah is an important cultural environment for the Kingdom, so we are honored to be able to race there,” Reigle said.

He said this year’s Formula E races in the Kingdom would utilize modern equipment and would be “pushing the boundaries” by using low-energy LED lights, that have high-brightness and 50 percent less energy consumption, in addition to sustainable fuel made from recycled material as an energy source.

He also said that night races changes the sporting dynamic a little, and poses a new challenge for drivers as it will be the first time they experience this type of racing. Moreover, the nights are cooler which will have implications on battery temperatures.

“When you talk to drivers about the racetrack, they say it is their favorite track,” he said, adding that the circuit is “very special and I think it is a testament to the Kingdom and its commitment to showcasing world-class international events, and we are very proud of that.”

He added that being in Saudi Arabia “is very important for us as we are able to display our product in the country.”

Reigle also spoke about the TV coverage of the event for racing fans at home.

“We have a great partnership this year with Saudi Arabia and the sports carrier here in the Kingdom where we will show the races live,” he said. “We really hope that people will participate and get excited to see our teams and drivers perform under the spotlight on Friday and Saturday.”