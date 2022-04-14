  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Frankfurt Stun Barcelona to Reach Europa League Semis

Frankfurt Stun Barcelona to Reach Europa League Semis

Published April 14th, 2022 - 09:10 GMT
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Barcelona were dumped out of the Europa League on Thursday as Eintracht Frankfurt pulled off a shock 3-2 victory at Camp Nou to progress to the semi-finals.

After the first leg finished 1-1 in Germany last week, Barca were strong favorites to win at home against a side sitting ninth in the Bundesliga.

But Frankfurt, inspired by an incredible traveling support of around 20,000 fans, outplayed the Catalans, Filip Kostic scoring twice, the first an early penalty, either side of a stunning long-range strike by Rafael Santos Borre.

Sergio Busquets pulled one back for Barcelona in the 91st minute and then Memphis Depay scored a penalty in the 11th minute of injury time as the hosts attempted a late comeback. But it was too little too late as Frankfurt sealed a momentous 4-3 aggregate win.

AFP

Barcelona out of the Europa League (Photo: AFP)
Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Pedri reacts during the Europa League quarter final second leg football match between FC Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 14, 2022. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)
Tags:FC BarcelonaEintracht FrankfurtUEFA Europa League

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...