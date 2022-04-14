Frankfurt Stun Barcelona to Reach Europa League Semis

Barcelona were dumped out of the Europa League on Thursday as Eintracht Frankfurt pulled off a shock 3-2 victory at Camp Nou to progress to the semi-finals.

After the first leg finished 1-1 in Germany last week, Barca were strong favorites to win at home against a side sitting ninth in the Bundesliga.

But Frankfurt, inspired by an incredible traveling support of around 20,000 fans, outplayed the Catalans, Filip Kostic scoring twice, the first an early penalty, either side of a stunning long-range strike by Rafael Santos Borre.

Sergio Busquets pulled one back for Barcelona in the 91st minute and then Memphis Depay scored a penalty in the 11th minute of injury time as the hosts attempted a late comeback. But it was too little too late as Frankfurt sealed a momentous 4-3 aggregate win.

AFP