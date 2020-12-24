Galatasaray Manager Fatih Terim Banned for 5 Matches

Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim has been banned for five matches, the disciplinary board of the Turkish Football Federation confirmed on Thursday.

He was banned over his unsportsmanlike conduct against the referee in Week 13 of the game.

The 67-year-old manager was forced to leave the field in the Super Lig clash between Fatih Karagumruk and Galatasaray after receiving a red card in the 69th minute.

Terim was also fined for 55,500 Turkish lira ($7,300).