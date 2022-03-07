GAMMA Bans Russia and Belarus from World Championships

The Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) has become the latest body to ban Russia and Belarus from participating in its competitions.

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be taking part in the World Mixed Martial Arts Championships 2021 that is set to be held this month.

The announcement comes due to the Russian military attack on Ukraine and the aid Belarus has provided.

The mixed martial arts body released an official statement to announce it decision.

It read: "The ongoing and increasing violence in Ukraine stands in stark contrast to the values and beliefs of GAMMA.

"With the GAMMA World Championships less than three weeks away, we have consulted our Members and taken the difficult decision to prohibit all Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in Amsterdam.

"The decision is also in line with recent recommendations from the International Olympic Committee.

"We have considered the impact that this will have on the athletes, and while it is a regrettable situation, it is a necessary measure given the situation in the Ukraine.

"The Russian and Belarusian federations remain active members of GAMMA with the ban on athletes to be reviewed in advance of future GAMMA events."

Russia's military attack on Ukraine was launched on Feb. 24.