Guardiola Expects Man City Departures in the Summer

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has said he is expected a host of players to depart in the summer.

"What I believe is all the players that we have deserve to stay here for many, many years," Guardiola said.

"The quality they have is exceptional, there's no doubts. But year by year the situation is different because there are players who accept some roles and some that don't.

"It's not about the quality, it's about accepting that sometimes you don't play and in that moment the player has to leave."