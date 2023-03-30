Gundogan refuses Barcelona's proposed loan clause

ALBAWABA - Barcelona are eyeing a move for Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan this summer, as per Jijantes.

It is believed that the Spanish club is proposing a clause related with the financial fair play which the German player has not accepted.

Barcelona are struggling to register their current players and have therefore proposed a unique clause to protect their interests.

They are pushing Gundogan to sign a clause that would let the player go on loan to another team if they fail to register his contract while earning the same amount of money.

Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez seems to willing to sign this clause ahead of his summer move to Barcelona, whereas Gundogan for the moment, is thinking about it.