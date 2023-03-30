Hamilton has no plans to leave Mercedes

ALBAWABA - Lewis Hamilton remains determined on ending his Formula One career at Mercedes despite the rumors surrounding his future.

The seven-time F1 champion's current deal is set to reach its expiry date at the end of this season.

The 38-year-old is not having the best of starts so far this campaign as he finds himself fifth in the overall standings.

However, Hamilton has insisted that he has no plans to leave Mercedes.

When asked about his future, the Brit said as quoted by The Evening Standard: “I feel amazing about it. I continue to feel very much at home. It is my family, and I see myself being with Mercedes until my last days.

“I have got some amazing allies at the team, some great relationships here and, as long as I can continue to help the team, drive the team forward and really contribute then that is why I want to stay.

“If there is ever a point where I feel like I am not able to do that, it is time for a youngster to come in and take my seat. But I still feel pretty young and in pretty decent shape.”