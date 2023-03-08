  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Hazard to stay at Real Madrid next season

Hazard to stay at Real Madrid next season

Published March 8th, 2023 - 09:29 GMT
Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard takes part in a training session at the Ciudad Real Madrid training complex in Valdebebas, outskirts of Madrid, on October 29, 2022. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard takes part in a training session at the Ciudad Real Madrid training complex in Valdebebas, outskirts of Madrid, on October 29, 2022. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has no plans to leave the Spanish club this summer, according to the Athletic.

The 32-year-old intends to see out the final year of his deal and is set to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

The Madrid giants broke their transfer record when they signed Hazard from Chelsea in 2019 for an initial fee of €100 million.

However, the Belgian failed to impress thus far and hasn't surpassed 20 league appearances in his four seasons in Madrid.

The attacking midfielder who is the highest paid player in the club hasn't played in two months, yet he is determined on staying for one more year.

Tags:Eden HazardReal Madrid

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...