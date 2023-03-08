Hazard to stay at Real Madrid next season

ALBAWABA - Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has no plans to leave the Spanish club this summer, according to the Athletic.

The 32-year-old intends to see out the final year of his deal and is set to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

The Madrid giants broke their transfer record when they signed Hazard from Chelsea in 2019 for an initial fee of €100 million.

However, the Belgian failed to impress thus far and hasn't surpassed 20 league appearances in his four seasons in Madrid.

The attacking midfielder who is the highest paid player in the club hasn't played in two months, yet he is determined on staying for one more year.