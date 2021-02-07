High Scoring La Liga Footballer Youssef En-Nesyri Chosen As Player Of Month

On Friday, Moroccan footballer Youssef En-Nesyri was announced La Liga’s player of the month for January, making him the first-ever Arab to win the award.

The 23-year-old Sevilla FC footballer was chosen for his outstanding performance throughout this season, firing one goal after another into the opposite nets.

Throughout the six games that he played in January, he has scored seven times, bringing his total goals to 12.

En-Nesyri is now the second-highest scorer in the league, with only two goals separating him from the number one spot currently occupied by Luis Suárez.

Moreover, what makes this interesting is that En-Nesyri made it to La Liga’s hall of fame with two consecutive hat-tricks, one against Real Sociedad, and the second against Cadiz CF.

Of the 13 points that Sevilla FC gained in January, Moroccan footballer Youssef En-Nesyri had scored nine of them, becoming one of the most coveted strikers in the Spanish league.

When picking a winner, the judges chose the Sevilla player over the likes of Luis Suarez, Toni Kroos, Frenkie de Jong, and other veterans of the game.

En-Nesyri made it to Sevilla when he transferred from CD Leganés in the winter of last year for 20 million euros, and so far has scored around 16 goals in a total of two seasons.

Similar to Liverpool’s Mo Salah, the young striker had humble beginnings whilst training at Mohamed VI’s Football Academy in Fez, Morocco.

Later on, he exploded onto the international scene when he debuted with Spain’s Málaga CF in 2016.

By Muhammed Kotb