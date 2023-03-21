IOC president set to face protests in Germany over plans to let Russians compete at Paris 2024

ALBAWABA - International Olympic Committee's president Thomas Bach is set to face protests while participating in the Ruhr Political Forum in Essen in his native Germany on Wednesday.

The IOC president will speak on "Olympics in the field of tension between sport and politics."

Last month, the IOC suggested that it may allow the participation of athletes in its competitions as "neutral athletes", insisting that they would "in no way represent their state or any other organisation in their country.”

However, German Ukraine support group OPORA is preparing a protest against the possible participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, according to insidethegames.

"Every Russian athlete with a neutral flag is tinged with blood," OPORA's campaign notice states.

"We will give Mr. Bach a dignified reception," said local businessman Thomas Schiemann, as he intends to ask "critical questions" during the meeting.