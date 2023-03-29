  1. Home
IOC yet to decide on Russian participation at Paris Olympics

The headquarters of International Olympic Committee (IOC) is seen at the opening day of an IOC executive board meeting, where the issue of Russian athletes will be discussed, in Lausanne, on March 28, 2023. Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states reiterated on March 27, 2023 their call to maintain the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Olympics, saying "not a single reason" existed to lift the restrictions. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
ALBAWABA - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) released six recommendations that allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as individual "neutral athletes".

The recommendations were clear in pointing out that athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports are unlikely to compete in team events.

Furthermore, the IOC is yet to decide whether these athletes can compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A final decision on this issue will be taken "at the appropriate time," IOC President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday during the IOC executive board meeting.

"The IOC will monitor the implementation of these recommendations" and decide at "proper time," he added.

