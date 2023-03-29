IOC yet to decide on Russian participation at Paris Olympics

ALBAWABA - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) released six recommendations that allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as individual "neutral athletes".

The recommendations were clear in pointing out that athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports are unlikely to compete in team events.

Furthermore, the IOC is yet to decide whether these athletes can compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A final decision on this issue will be taken "at the appropriate time," IOC President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday during the IOC executive board meeting.

"The IOC will monitor the implementation of these recommendations" and decide at "proper time," he added.