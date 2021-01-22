  1. Home
  3. IOC's Bach Commends Partenarship Between TOC, Gov't, and WHO

Published January 22nd, 2021 - 05:23 GMT
Thomas Bach (Photo: AFP)
President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach commended Friday in Lausanne, Switzerland, partnership between the Tunisian Olympic Committee, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Tunisian government at a remote meeting with presidents of national Olympic committees.

This parrtnership is the translation into reality of the agreement inked last June 23 by four stakeholders, namely the CNOT, the WHO, the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the national olympic agency said.

Bach urged Olympic committes to follow the CNOT's lead so as to strengthen the participatory approach in developing sport and Olympism across the globe.

