  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Iran Basketball Beat Hungary in Greek Tourney

Iran Basketball Beat Hungary in Greek Tourney

Published August 11th, 2019 - 05:45 GMT
Photo: Tehran Times
Photo: Tehran Times

Iran national basketball team defeated Hungary 90-82 Saturday night in the “Aegean International Tournament” as part of preparation for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Iran will face host Greece Sunday night in the tournament underway in Crete.

Mehran Shahintab’s side have been drawn with world’s second-ranked Spain, Puerto Rico and Tunisia in Group C of the FIBA World Cup.

The competition will be held in China from 31 Aug. to 15 Sept.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be the 18th tournament of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men's national basketball teams.

Tags:Iran basketball team

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2019 TehranTimes. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now