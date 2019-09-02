Iran Out of 2019 FIBA World Cup after Losing to Tunisia

Iran failed to recover from disappointing opening loss against Puerto Rico at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 and lost to Tunisia 79-67 in their second match on Monday.

The Iranian team will play favorites Spain on Wednesday in their last Group C match.

Salah Mejri led the Tunisian team with 22 points while Aron Geramipour scored 18 points for Iran.

The tournament takes place in China and features 32 teams from around the globe.

After playing the other three teams in the group, the top two teams from each group will advance to the second round of the group phase.

Teams will play two games each in the second group-phase round, and the top two teams from the four groups will advance to an eight-team, single-elimination tournament.