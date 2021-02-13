Iran Seeking to Vaccinate 10,000 athletes

A high-ranking sports official says the country aims to vaccinate some 10,000 athletes against the COVID-19.

“We need 20,000 doses of vaccine for 10,000 of our national teams’ members across the country,” President of Iran's National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi Amiri told reporters on Saturday on the sideline of an event in Tehran.

He noted that the vaccination of athletes will provide them with ‘physical and psychological security’.

Salehi Amir said he has already had a meeting with Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar about the issue. “The conclusion was that we should try to put athletes in priority of vaccination through talks with Health Ministry.”

He also hinted that the Committee has proposed to buy the required vaccines from a verified country.

Iran started nationwide vaccination using the Sputnik V on Tuesday. Health workers and the elderly are the top priorities for vaccination as announced by the Health Ministry officials.

The country is also following several projects to produce home-made vaccines.