Iraq Defeats Qatar 2-1 in 24th Gulf Cup Opening Match

Published November 26th, 2019 - 08:33 GMT
Iraq's players celebrate after the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Iraq at the Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha on November 26, 2019. KARIM JAAFAR / AFP
Iraq's players celebrate after the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Iraq at the Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha on November 26, 2019. KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

 Iraq on Tuesday defeated Qatar 2-1 in the opening game of the 24th Arabian Gulf Football Cup.

The Iraqi team won the first three points in Group A, leading the group temporarily waiting for the UAE and Yemen match, which will play later in the day.

In minute 18, Iraq's Mohammad Qassem scored his team first goal and in minute 27 he scored the second.

After four minutes of the second half start, Qatar managed to score via Abdulaziz Hatem.

Even though Qatar dominated the second half, the Iraqi defense prevented the Qatari attempts to score the equalizer and the game ended 2-1 in favor of Iraq.

Earlier today, Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani, inaugurated the 24th Arabian Gulf Football Cup, which runs until December 8.

