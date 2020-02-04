JLL Triathlon Series Race 3

  1. Home
Published February 4th, 2020 - 04:12 GMT
Photo: Dubai Calendar

Athletes of all levels of fitness looking to push themselves to their limits and test their own boundaries should sign up for the seventh season of the JLL Triathlon series. The race features Sprint and Super Sprint divisions split in seven categories.

The Super Sprint Distance Triathlon includes a 375m swim circuit, 10km bike route and 2.5km running path. Those in search of something with a higher intensity should sign up for the Sprint Distance Triathlon, which features a challenging 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run. Test your physical strength during this challenge, which attracts competitors from across the Emirates.

Date 21 March 2020
Category Sports
Venue Jebel Ali Golf Resort
Telephone +971 4 457 8620
Ticket price Super Sprint: AED230-495
Sprint: AED230-750
Website https://www.hopasports.com/en/event/jll-triathlon-series-2019-2020-race-3-of-3#

 

