Juventus hope to convince Real Madrid to give up Raphael Varane by offering Merih Demiral in exchange.

Demiral is high on Madrid's list of summer targets and they hoped to lure him by offering Eder Militao plus cash for him.

But Calciomercatonews.com claims the Serie A side would rather have Varane, who has so far refused to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2022.