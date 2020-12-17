Khalid bin Hamad Congratulates Saudi Arabia on Hosting 2034 Asian Games

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has extended deepest congratulations to Saudi Arabia on being designated by the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia as hosts of the 2034 Asian Games.

This came as Shaikh Khalid led the kingdom’s delegation to the 39th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia, held today in Muscat under the chairmanship of Shaikh Ahmed Al Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait.

Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad congratulated the Saudi Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, on Saudi Arabia’s winning the right to host the Asian Games for the first time in its history thanks to its distinguished sports facilities and qualified human competencies, expressing confidence in Riyadh's ability to hold successful Asian Games in 2034.

Shaikh Khalid stressed that the designation of Riyadh as a host city of the 2034 Asian Games is a source of pride for all GCC and Arab citizens, highlighting the crucial role played by Saudi Arabia to develop the GCC, Arab and Asian sport.

Shaikh Khalid paid tribute to the Olympic Council of Asia, chaired by Kuwaiti Shaikh Ahmed Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, for its role in supporting the Olympic movement in Asia, lauding its role in promoting the Olympic values and principles.

Shaikh Khalid extended sincere thanks and appreciation to sisterly Oman- leadership, government and people, for the gracious welcome and hospitality accorded to the participating delegations, praising the Sultanate’s outstanding organisation of the 39th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia.