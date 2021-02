Sami Khedira’s short-term future has been resolved as he has joined Hertha Berlin on a free transfer from Juventus.

The former Germany international had been linked with Everton and Tottenham, but he has joined Hertha.

“With Sami Khedira we have a top player who has been under contract with top European clubs in recent years and who will help us immediately,” Hertha performance manager Arne Friedrich said.