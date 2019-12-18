Klopp Focused on Winning Than Hype Around Liverpool

It’s been little over four years since Jurgen Klopp took over the reins of Liverpool and in that period the German has transformed the Reds to world beaters, which even the Anfield faithful would have not dreamt of.

Unlike his off-the-pitch demeanor, where he is always sporting a smile or cracking a joke or two for the cameras, Klopp is an intense manager. He is a man with a bundle of energy when on the touchline, always making gestures or screaming at his players.

His energy has rubbed on to his players and the club. The 52-year-old led Liverpool to the European title earlier this year – their first since the miracle of Istanbul in 2005, and now they are in a race of their own to win their first English Premier League title since 1989-90.

Before that, though, Klopp’s men will be eyeing to become the first Liverpool side to clinch a FIFA Club World Cup title. They take on the Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-finals today at the Khalifa International Stadium, and there is little doubt that they go into the contest as the overwhelming favorites.

The last time Liverpool came close to winning the club continental championship was in 2005 in Japan, where they lost to Brazilian side Sao Paulo 0-1.

Klopp has brought in a full-strength squad to Qatar, while fielding a second string side of academy players for last night’s League Cup match against Aston Villa in Birmingham, which shows the importance they have given to the Club World Cup.

Having won the UEFA Super Cup earlier this year, this is another opportunity for Klopp and his men to add one more title to Liverpool’s trophy cabinet.

The German had had a terrible record in finals, until this year. The former Borussia Dortmund manager lost six major finals in succession, including last year’s Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

Having had a taste of titles, he would want to continue his winning run in Qatar. And Klopp has a carefully assembled squad to do so.

Of the 18 players he inherited from his predecessor Brendan Rodgers in 2015, only four are still at the club – Adam Lallana, Divock Origi, James Milner and Nathaniel Clyne. While he has splurged huge money on defender Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alison Becker, he also has made some shrewd signings by bringing in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Besides finding players with the right physical and technical abilities to fit into his preferred high-pressing game approach, Klopp has also been careful with the types of personalities he has brought into his squad.

Spain and Barcelona midfield great Xavi Hernandez credits Klopp for overhauling the Liverpool squad and making them a powerful force in European football. “What stands out for me with Klopp and Liverpool is their intensity,” Xavi, the current coach of Qatar champion Al Sadd, told FIFA.Com last week.

“The intensity they play with both in defence and attack, the high press by the front three who occupy the space between the lines and do their pressing there. They’re a very difficult team to attack. Physically they’re very strong. They win all the second balls and they also work really hard on their tactics. They’re dominant in so many areas of the game,” Xavi said in a tone of awe.

Yesterday on the eve of their semi-final against Monterrey, Klopp did not give too much importance to ‘best team in the world’ label nor did he consider his side as the favorites for the Club World Cup title.

“Look, it is not important if, and I not sure about that, we were the “best football team in the world” in the summer, the last game or whatever – it is only important what we will be tomorrow night,” he said.

“Nobody cares about what happened three days ago, five days ago or six days ago. We need to show we are ready and that’s the only thing we are concerned about. I am an optimistic person, but it is not that I think before a game that we have it already won. We are ready to work hard tomorrow night, we will make sure we find a line-up to work hard. We respect the opponent a lot. We are not here to just show up, we are here for football and will try to show that. It will be difficult,” the Liverpool manager said.

On the other hand, Monterrey’s coach Antonio Mohamed, while acknowledging Liverpool as the red-hot favorites, said his team would ensure it would not be a walk in the park for the European champions today.

The CONCACAF Champions League winners are making their fourth appearance in the tournament, and sealed a semi-final date with Liverpool after a 3-2 win over local side Al Sadd on Saturday. “We have a big ambition to play against Liverpool and we came to compete strongly at this mega-tournament,” he said.

“Jurgen Klopp is one of the best managers and Liverpool maybe the best team in the world right now. We have made a huge effort to reach this stage and have come to compete irrespective of which team or manager we are facing. We came here to play and win the match with our weapons. We didn’t come to participate in this tournament and let Liverpool win against us. Nothing is impossible in football,” the Argentinean added.

Monterrey will be without Vincent Janssen, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker, due to injury. The Mexican side will rely on forward Rogelio Gabriel Funes Mori, the twin brother of former Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori, for goals.